Banner Co. (BANR) Holdings Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banner by 81.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after buying an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

In other Banner news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $134.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

