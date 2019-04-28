BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Million

Analysts expect BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) to announce $14.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.90 million to $15.00 million. BankFinancial reported sales of $16.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full-year sales of $60.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.34 million to $60.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $64.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BankFinancial.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. BankFinancial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of BankFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of BankFinancial stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $246.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BankFinancial by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BankFinancial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BankFinancial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BankFinancial by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

