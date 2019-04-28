Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,403 Shares of Escalade, Inc. (ESCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Escalade were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESCA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 478,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Escalade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Escalade had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-1403-shares-of-escalade-inc-esca.html.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.