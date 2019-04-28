Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NYSE:BK opened at $48.43 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $247,675.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,115,212.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $112,682,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,313,437 shares of company stock worth $123,498,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-shares-sold-by-alphastar-capital-management-llc.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.