Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $141,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 241.46, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,584.62%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

