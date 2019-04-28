Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,137,619 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,516 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $318,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 208.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $52.98 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

