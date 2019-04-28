Bank of America Corp DE Sells 66,933 Shares of Tenaris SA (TS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of TS stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Tenaris SA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/bank-of-america-corp-de-sells-66933-shares-of-tenaris-sa-ts.html.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.