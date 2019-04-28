Bank of America Corp DE Sells 52,510 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $57.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

