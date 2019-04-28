Bandwidth (BAND) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Bandwidth stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.13 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 8.78%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 2,818 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $150,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 6,329 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $442,713.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,462 shares of company stock valued at $21,841,976. Company insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

