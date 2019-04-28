BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE BBDO opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.09. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Get BANCO BRADESCO/S alerts:

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/banco-bradesco-s-bbdo-announces-0-00-monthly-dividend.html.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.