BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
NYSE BBDO opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.09. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.44.
BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.16%.
BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.
