Bailard Inc. Sells 4,110 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Credicorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 245,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 207.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $236.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $207.41 and a 52-week high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $20.00 per share. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous dividend of $14.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

