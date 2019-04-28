Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,547,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 390,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,388,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

In other Integer news, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $825,917.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 50,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $4,318,244.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,151.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,147 shares of company stock worth $5,358,962. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.98. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.25 million. Integer had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Integer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

