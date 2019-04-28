BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a mkt perform rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $25.75 on Thursday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 310.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

