Baader Bank Analysts Give Norma Group (NOEJ) a €54.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.77 ($62.52).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €40.90 ($47.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €40.44 ($47.02) and a 52-week high of €70.15 ($81.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

