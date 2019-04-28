Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc’s (AXNX) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Axonics Modulation Technologies’ (NASDAQ:AXNX) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 29th. Axonics Modulation Technologies had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 31st. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Axonics Modulation Technologies’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

AXNX stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 28.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $607.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,072,000. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

