Avalon Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Avalon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $1,974,727.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 92,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $6,875,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,469,499.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,302 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

NYSE:ICE opened at $81.19 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

