Avalon Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Avalon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $9.96 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

