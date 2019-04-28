Atlantis Blue Digital Token Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (ABDT)

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (CURRENCY:ABDT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Atlantis Blue Digital Token token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00009305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Atlantis Blue Digital Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $38,592.00 worth of Atlantis Blue Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlantis Blue Digital Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00430509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.01026693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00178558 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001398 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Token Profile

Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s total supply is 399,998,765 tokens. Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official website is atlantisblue.org . The Reddit community for Atlantis Blue Digital Token is /r/AtlantisBlueProject . Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @Atlantisbluedt and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atlantis Blue Digital Token

Atlantis Blue Digital Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlantis Blue Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlantis Blue Digital Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlantis Blue Digital Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

