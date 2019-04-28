Atento SA (ATTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ATTO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

ATTO stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. Atento has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $421.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.02 million. Atento had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Atento by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 240,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atento during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Atento by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Atento by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

