Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have commented on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Asure Software from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

