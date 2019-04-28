Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $8.70 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 129,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,696,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,835,000 after acquiring an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,899,000 after acquiring an additional 515,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,604,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,662,000 after acquiring an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

