Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $11.29 Million in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 136,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 221,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 160,838 shares during the period. Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $160,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Liam Griffin sold 19,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,980 shares of company stock worth $8,932,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-invests-11-29-million-in-skyworks-solutions-inc-swks.html.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.