ASML (ASML) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €199.00 ($231.40) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €223.00 ($259.30) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €200.27 ($232.88).

