Ascential (ASCL) PT Lowered to GBX 525 at Goldman Sachs Group

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 527 ($6.89) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ascential to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 460.71 ($6.02).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 359.20 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £149,640 ($195,531.16).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

