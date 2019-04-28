Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.17.

ABG stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,188,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Clements sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $4,281,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

