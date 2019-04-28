Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to announce $518.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.45 million and the highest is $556.90 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $385.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $425.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUMP. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $432,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,625 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the first quarter worth $783,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 661,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,690. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $25.38.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

