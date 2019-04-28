Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 2,377.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,714,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,386,000 after purchasing an additional 305,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 291,086 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In other news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

APAM opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 184.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/artisan-partners-asset-management-inc-apam-shares-bought-by-first-quadrant-l-p-ca.html.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.