Arrow Financial Corp Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $379,351,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,677,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,614,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,674,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,828,000 after buying an additional 2,224,434 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,734,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,685,000 after buying an additional 1,461,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after buying an additional 1,407,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 92,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $6,875,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,469,499.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 11,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $934,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,302 shares of company stock worth $17,392,735. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

