Arrow Financial Corp Grows Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 140.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $178.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho cut Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

