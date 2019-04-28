Archrock (AROC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

AROC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

NYSE:AROC opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.33%. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

