Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PETX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. William Blair cut Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.14 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

NASDAQ PETX traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $4.79. 22,623,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,810. Aratana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 190,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,044,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,499,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 114,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

