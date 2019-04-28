Aragon (ANT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.72 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00010915 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Bitfinex, GOPAX and Liqui. Aragon has a total market cap of $17.72 million and approximately $19,669.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00430795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.01024017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00178400 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001392 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,603,088 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Bittrex, AirSwap and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

