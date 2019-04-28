Apple (AAPL) PT Raised to $235.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.39.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $204.30 on Thursday. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,004.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

