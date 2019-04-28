Anthem (ANTM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2019 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $22.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.02 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $344.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $266.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $219.96 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.98, for a total transaction of $2,332,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,075,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,901 shares of company stock worth $4,821,846. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

