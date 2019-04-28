Analyzing Pledge Petroleum (PROP) and China Oilfield Services (CHOLY)

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLY) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Oilfield Services and Pledge Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Oilfield Services $2.57 billion 0.64 $4.89 million $0.02 904.10 Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 557.26 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

China Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares China Oilfield Services and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Oilfield Services -0.59% -0.33% -0.16% Pledge Petroleum N/A -12.88% -9.63%

Dividends

China Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pledge Petroleum does not pay a dividend. China Oilfield Services pays out 750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Oilfield Services and Pledge Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Oilfield Services 1 0 1 0 2.00 Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

China Oilfield Services has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -29.38, meaning that its share price is 3,038% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Oilfield Services beats Pledge Petroleum on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical and Surveying Services. The Drilling Services segment provides drilling, module rigs, land drilling rigs, and drilling rigs management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated and managed a total of 43 drilling rigs, including 32 jackup drilling rigs and 11 semi-submersible drilling rigs; 3 accommodation rigs; and 5 module rigs. The Well Services segment offers onshore and offshore well services, including logging, drilling and completion fluids, directional drilling, cementing, well completion and workover, stimulation, etc. The Marine Support Services segment owns and operates offshore vessels that provide services for offshore oil and gas fields exploration, development, construction, and production. This segment also offers anchor handling for various water level, towing of drilling rigs/engineering barges, oil lifting, offshore transportation, standby, firefighting, rescue, oil spill assisting, and other marine support services. It operates and manages approximately 130 vessels, including AHTS vessels, platform supply vessels, and oilfield standby vessels. The Geophysical and Surveying Services segment provides offshore seismic acquisition, offshore geo-surveying, seismic data processing and interpretation, and underwater engineering services. It owns five towing streamer seismic vessels, one professional source vessel professional source vessel, two undersea cable team, five integrated marine surveying vessels, and two support vessels. China Oilfield Services Limited also issues bonds. The company is based in Beijing, China. China Oilfield Services Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

