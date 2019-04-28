Analysts Set Signify NV (LIGHT) PT at $24.28

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.95 ($27.85).

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIGHT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.