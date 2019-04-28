Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Price Target at $33.33

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.86. 648,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,425. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.33). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.41%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

