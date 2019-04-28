Analysts Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Price Target at $30.93

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Echo Global Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1,316.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 381,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,985. The stock has a market cap of $669.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

