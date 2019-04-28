Analysts Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF) PT at $24.00

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLGNF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLGNF stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.70 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.