Analysts Issue Forecasts for Total System Services, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TSS)

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Total System Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Total System Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

TSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Total System Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Shares of Total System Services stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.73 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Total System Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Total System Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Total System Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Total System Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 47,812 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $4,361,888.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,445,106.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

