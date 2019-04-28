Analysts Expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.67). Diamond Offshore Drilling reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 281.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.29 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of DO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.62. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

In other news, Director Paul G. Gaffney acquired 4,000 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,294 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

