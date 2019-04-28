Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBBY. Wedbush increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 625,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,610. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

