Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Altria Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

In related news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/altria-group-inc-mo-shares-bought-by-farmers-merchants-trust-co-of-chambersburg-pa.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.