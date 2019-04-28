Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $94.54 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

