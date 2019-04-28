Altaba Inc (AABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altaba from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AABA opened at $76.12 on Friday. Altaba has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $82.45.
About Altaba
Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
