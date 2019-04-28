Altaba Inc (AABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altaba from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AABA opened at $76.12 on Friday. Altaba has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altaba during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altaba during the first quarter worth $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altaba by 188.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Altaba by 9.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Altaba during the first quarter worth $550,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

