Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) is Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,334.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,967 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,282.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,265 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,909,000 after purchasing an additional 858,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,075.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 707,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $853,473,000 after purchasing an additional 646,889 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,277.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,333.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

