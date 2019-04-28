Alliant Energy (LNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alliant Energy have outperformed its industry in the past 24 months. Alliant Energy has plans to invest substantially over the next four years to add natural gas and renewable assets to its generation portfolio. Further, Alliant Energy will upgrade some of its coal facilities to lower carbon emission from its generating plants. The company's dividend payment since 1946 without fail shows its strong earnings visibility. However, dependence on third-party electric transmission systems remain headwinds for Alliant Energy. The company is also subject to stringent regulations and fulfilling the new conditions could further increase operating expenses.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.94.

NYSE:LNT opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $873.50 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 24,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

