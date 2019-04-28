ALIS Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, ALIS has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One ALIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. ALIS has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $0.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00429970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.01024793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00177296 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,926,863 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

