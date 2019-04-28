Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $203.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

