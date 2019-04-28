Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.92.
NYSE APD opened at $202.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $203.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 238,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,129,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,741,528,000 after purchasing an additional 317,875 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,284,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,672,000 after purchasing an additional 196,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
