Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.92.

NYSE APD opened at $202.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $203.41.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 238,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,129,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,741,528,000 after purchasing an additional 317,875 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,284,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,672,000 after purchasing an additional 196,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

